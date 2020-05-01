OLD metal gas mains will be replaced with plastic pipes in part of Bishop Auckland.

Northern Gas Networks will start the work, to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas, on Monday.

The work involves replacing 400m of ageing main, which has been prioritised for urgent replacement following a series of emergency repairs.

The nine-week project has been planned in collaboration with Durham County Council.

NGN said all work will be carried out in the street, observing strict Government guidelines for safe distance working and following health and safety guidance.

Two-way traffic lights will be in place for about five weeks and from June 15 there will be a lane closure on Kingsway. Signs and diversions will be displayed for motorists.

Steve Pigott, business operations lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works, however it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Bishop Auckland.

“NGN is continuing to carry out essential services whilst observing strict Government guidelines for safe distance working and following health and safety guidance during the Coronavirus outbreak.

“We want to assure residents and road users that we will be working hard to complete this scheme as safely and as quickly as possible.”

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800-111999 which is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.