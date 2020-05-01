VETERANS groups in Spennymoor are raising money to buy a new standard to carry on parades.

With Spennymoor's Durham Light Infantry and the Royal Air Force Associations disbanded, Chris Lewarne, of the Royal Navy Association, commissioned the standard. It will represent the Army, Royal Navy and RAF and maintain a military presence in the town in the future.

To help with the fundraising, the town branches of the Royal Navy and the Royal Signals Associations commissioned a badge to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Victory in Europe Day on Friday, May 8.

The Spennymoor 75 VE Day badge was designed by Army veteran and Spennymoor Royal Signals Association member, Pete Molloy.

Mr Molloy said: “I’ve previously designed poppy badges specifically with the town in mind to raise money for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal, which have been very well received by the townsfolk.

"I thought by producing the Spennymoor VE Day badge it would help raise funds towards the new standard with the community being reminded of the war in Europe coming to an end 75 years ago.

"Due to the current situation with the coronavirus, I have had orders already paid for by either PayPal or bank transfer and I’ll be keeping hold of them until the restrictions ease off at the request of the buyers.”

Any funds remaining will be shared equally by both associations.

Mr Molloy hopes people will hold Stay at Home street parties to mark VE Day on Friday.

He said: “It is really a shame that we can’t come together as a community in a single location to commemorate this event, but we can do the next best thing by joining in with other parts of the country and be in our front gardens to commemorate, which will go a long way to lift our spirits.”

The pin badge is £3, for details contact Mr Molloy on 07961-753597 or molloy418@googlemail.com.