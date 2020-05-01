A PERFORMER who started singing and dancing in the street to boost morale, is now performing outside care homes.

Paul Brown, from Bishop Auckland, brought his street together when he started performing hits of the 80s outside his house.

Now he is touring the care homes of the North East, performing outside for residents indoors and alongside his dancing daughters.

Mr Brown said: “I saw what it was doing to the people in the streets and lifting their spirits. I was asked to do a care home and thought why not?

“We then got bombarded with messages, the main things was to trying and cheer the staff and residents up. Its priceless to see the energy of them and to see them smiling is great.”

So far Mr Brown has covered nine care homes in his ‘Tour de County Durham’ and with 11 more to do, including a VE day special.

Mr Brown has managed to raise more than £1,000 for the Bishop Auckland-based charity Angel Trust, which will use the money for an initiative providing new PPE for frontline workers.

He added: “When I found out I was chuffed to bits and now I have the urge to continue. The community spirit has been fantastic, it melts my heart.”

Clair McGregor, chief executive of the Angel Trust, said: “£1,000 is a lot of money for us, we are using it to buy new PPE for care home workers. It is phenomenal what he was done, he’s a happy guy that oozes charisma in this climate.”

Photographer for Mr Brown, Callum Hodgson said: “After photographing Paul's Saturday performances on our street during the lockdown, I was blown away by how much it boosted everyone’s spirits.

“The best part of this is seeing the joy on the staff and residents faces as they enjoy Paul's performance."

All donations to the Angel Trust which can be done via their website angeltrust.co.uk