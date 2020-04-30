AN arts hub has reflected on its success and has high hopes for the future despite being closed because of coronavirus.

The Greenfield Gallery, run by Greenfield Arts in Newton Aycliffe, is a professional space that offers exhibition and engagement opportunities for students, artists and the wider community.

The appeal is such that exhibitions are already programmed for 2021.

Over the last 20 years The Greenfield Gallery has hosted 240 exhibitions and seen more than 100,000 people visit the space.

The gallery has collaborated with more than 530 artists and is delighted to be celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

Award-winning cultural leader and creative directer of Greenfield Arts, Katy Milne, said she has been delighted with the response to the gallery over the years.

She said: “We have worked with so many inspirational artists who have used the space in very different ways to explore and express a variety of ideas and concepts in our gallery and through our programmes. It has been very rewarding to be able to maximise upon these opportunities to inspire the curiosity and creativity in others and see creative responses develop in a new way as a result.”

For more information about Greenfield Arts visit greenfield-arts.co.uk