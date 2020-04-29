A FOOTBALL club has gone the distance to show its support for the NHS.

Crook Town AFC have raised a blistering £1,605 for the NHS with their ‘2.6 Challenge Pitchathon’ sponsored walk. Club volunteers strode over 60, socially distanced, miles around the Millfield pitch over the weekend; more than twice the original target of 26 marathon miles. 112 laps of the pitch is the equivalent of 26 miles and that was to be shared by the volunteers doing 14 laps each, but they blew that target out of the park.

The club only came up with the idea last Thursday and have quickly come together to raise the funds.

Club Chairman Vince Kirkup said: “It came from nothing, we we’re having a conversation about the current situation we are facing and thought we should raise some money.”

Putting in some nifty footwork was Club Chairman Vince Kirkup, star striker Daniel Kent and young defender Kenny Shevels. Barry Ross former club secretary at Brandon United is still going and is attempting 112 laps himself.

Club photographer Simon Crummack said: “Everyone’s energy and positivity is testament to our team spirit on and off the pitch. Crook Town has always been a community club, and we were keen to support local health care services during the Corona Virus crisis.”

Chairman Vince Kirkup added: “I’m immensely proud of our Titanic efforts in striding the Millfield path for such an important cause - it’s been a tremendous event and much credit to Simon on this.”

Of the total raised £250 came directly from the players and management of Crook Town and their personal contribution through an individual time trial event over 3 kilometres, Crook Town Football Club and Coca Cola European Partners each donated £100, with the remaining funds coming from individual donors.

They smashed their original target of £200 the total raised currently sits at £1,605 but keeps rising. To donate visit, justgiving.com/fundraising/the-millfield-marathon All money raised goes to the County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust Charity.

The charity has said the money will be going towards the welfare of the staff and patients. So far the money has allowed the charity to purchase a water cooler for the staff working under their hot PPE as well as sofas for the staff to relax on their breaks.