COUNCIL staff and members who are supporting vulnerable people during the coronavirus pandemic have vowed to keep up their hard work, despite facing abuse and having their actions called into question.

To prevent the spread of Covid-19, Spennymoor Town Council staff have been working from home since March 18.

But some of them and a number of councillors volunteered to help Covid-19 initiatives in the town.

They have helped secure funds, shop for supplies and make up care packages of groceries and essentials which have been delivered to people self-isolating or shielding due to health conditions or their age.

In particular, they have supported the work of the Helping Spennymoor Facebook Group and the Solan Connor Fawcett Family Cancer Trust.

But the Mayor of Spennymoor Councillor Elizabeth Wood said that some, including town clerk Katherine Hierons, have faced abuse on social media and in the street.

She said staff waiting outside Spennymoor Town Hall to hand care packages to Helping Spennymoor volunteers were verbally abused by a member of the public and derogatory remarks were made about the town clerk for anyone nearby to hear.

When she and the clerk walked to their own cars to donate £500 from the council to Spennymoor Foodbank, the same person appeared to take photographs and video of them.

Cllr Wood said: “Everybody involved in the care package projects has volunteered to do so and, therefore, it is really disappointing to see that they are being abused and effectively stalked whilst doing so.

“However, this intimidation will not deter town council staff, members and other volunteers from carrying on and supporting the vulnerable in our town.

"So, on Friday we will be back out shopping, preparing and delivering care packages again with Team Solan and Help Spennymoor.”

Cllr Wood said people have questioned whether staff are breaking the law by travelling from home to Spennymoor to do this work, but that the Government advice states essential journeys do include providing assistance to the vulnerable and shopping for essentials.

She said staff are not receiving expenses but are being paid, as Government guidance tells employers receiving public money continue paying staff as usual.

“If the council did furlough staff this would in effect be double taxation, as the public are paying Council Tax and at the end of this crisis the public will be paying again for the subsidies provided by the Government,” she added.

Maple Oak Homes, which is building the Acorns development in the town, awarded £500 to the council which will go to the Trust to provide care packages for people affected by cancer.

Cllr Wood said witness statements are being collected and consideration will be given to reporting the matter to the police or if the council should seek legal advice.