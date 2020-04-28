A VILLAGE in Weardale is dancing through difficult times to keep up morale and to keep fit during lockdown.

For the last three weeks the people of the small village of Westgate, in Weardale have been taking to the streets every Sunday for a dance.

The dance takes place at 7pm with the hope of uniting the village together in hard times, keeping up morale and fitness while maintaining social distancing.

The dances are arranged on Facebook in the Westgate dance group. The idea came from the Westgate coronavirus help page to get people active but to also make up for a lack of social activities since the pub closed for the lockdown.

Elaine Anderson who runs the Facebook page said: “It’s a good chance to see everybody, there are a lot of people who live on their own in the village.

“It’s a bit of a laugh and gets people out the house for 20 minutes, they can see each other and have a social distance chat. People look forward to it each week and the elderly come and watch from a distance. Those who miss it can watch it on Facebook.

“Thankfully the weather has been great, but we will do it even if it is raining, it would be an opportunity to do ‘singing in the rain’.

I hope we influence a couple of villages to join dancing, but Westgate is a great place, there really is no party like a Westgate party.”

Another resident of Westgate Marilyn Maguire said: “I really enjoy it, and it gives us something to do and to look forward to.

“We only go out for the essentials, so we don’t get out that much or see anyone, but I think acquaintances have become friends and the village has got closer.

“Everybody claps on a Thursday and dances on Sunday it’s a light in a dark time.”

The community also hold a quiz every Wednesday and Saturday over the phone to break the week up. The latest dance took place on Sunday April 26, although the weather was not in their favour, dancers still came out to sing and dance to the YMCA, the Fast Food Song and Queen’s Don’t stop me now. The dancing is held every Sunday at 7pm, no dancing skills are needed as it is just for fun.