A MAN who grew cannabis at home claimed it was for personal use to relieve lingering pain from serious injuries suffered in a road accident in 2009.

It follows the police recovery of 32 cannabis plants from Christopher Leighton’s Newton Aycliffe home, on March 3, last year.

The defendant, 48, admitted cannabis production when he appeared before the town’s magistrates, who sent the case to the crown court.

His basis of plea, that the entire grow was for personal use, was not accepted by the prosecution at Durham Crown Court, in February.

It was adjourned for a Newton hearing, or trial of issue.

Due to restrictions for hearings amid the Covid-19 crisis, it was unable to take place.

But Judge James Adkin told defence counsel Simon Perkins that in his view the amount of cannabis involved would fill a bin sack and weight about one kilogram.

He added: “It’s not a huge grow and it’s pretty rare that I lock people up for a first-time cannabis grow when they have unequivocally pleaded guilty.”

Judge Adkin asked Mr Perkins to relay his comments to the defendant and adjourned the case until June 5.

“If it transpires he no longer wants a Newton-style hearing he can be sentenced that day.”

Judge Adkin added that the defendant could be sentenced by Skype to his home, in Pudsey Walk, if required.