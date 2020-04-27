AN online community group is helping to keep people connected during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bishop Auckland Area Covid-19 Community Support group was set up by Harley Balmer-Howieson in March, just before lockdown, and is led by a team of volunteers.

The campaign coordinator for the Bishop Auckland Constituency Labour Party runs the Facebook group along with fellow members Lynn Gibson, Jamie Blackburn and Samantha Townsend and residents Kate Eliot and Jade Ashlee Wilkinson.

He created the group as a forum to request, offer and coordinate support for those self-isolating or seeking guidance.

Ms Gibson, from Spennymoor, said: “The response has been amazing with almost 6,000 people joining the group so far.

“It has quickly become about more than just people requesting and offering support, it is a space where people are sharing inspirational stories, tips, advice and a place people can get a very quick answer to questions like ‘what is the queue like at Asda at the moment’ for example.

“The group has also been great in connecting people who are making PPE such as face masks, laundry bags and face-mask bands to the local hospitals and nursing homes.

“We are working on putting leaflets together to distribute to local sheltered accommodation and old peoples bungalows too detailing local shops in their area that are offering home delivery as well as other useful contact information from the council and government websites as a lot of older people may not have access to the internet.

“One of our admins, Kate, came up with the idea several weeks ago to crowdfund to provide ‘Cuppa’s for Carers’ packages for staff in the local nursing homes.

“People donated and nominated care homes to receive the packages which include tea, coffee, milk, cakes, biscuits and juice etc, and to date, a couple of dozen homes have now received the packages valued at around £20 each as well as larger £50 donations provided to the hospital staff in Bishop Auckland and Durham.

“They have been very well received and we plan to continue doing this for as long as the donations keep coming in.”

Each week, the group sends volunteers to Morrisons as part of its Feeding the Nation campaign. They deliver a share of £1,000 worth of stock to foodbanks including those in Spennymoor, Bishop Auckland and West Auckland.

Volunteers will also deliver non-controlled prescriptions on behalf of local pharmacies, saving the NHS £6 a time.

Ms Gibson added: “Many people are rightfully worried and scared at the moment, so it’s vital that the community pull together to support each other in these troubling times.

“We have been blown away by the amount of support the people of the Bishop Auckland area are willing to give to complete strangers.”

To request to join the group, visit facebook.com/groups/Bishop.Covid19.Support

To donate to Cuppa’s for Carers visit https://bit.ly/3eKoyIT