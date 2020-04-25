A FOODBANK has received a welcome cash donation to help it replenish stock.

Spennymoor Town Council been in touch with volunteers who run the County Durham Foodbank service in the town.

Volunteers, based at the St Paul’s Centre, off Whitworth Terrace, in Spennymoor, said that whilst donations of groceries and toiletries are still being made there are some essential they are running short of.

To help, the council offered £500 so volunteers could go shopping for specific items as and when it runs short.

The financial assistance follows a £500 donation from the council in March.

Mayor of Spennymoor Councillor Elizabeth Wood was delighted to present the money to volunteer Maurice Aspey, at a safe distance.

Cllr Wood said: "The town council was very pleased to be able to help further in these testing times."

The foodbank is held at Trinity Methodist Church on Tuesdays, 10am to noon, and at St Paul's Centre on Fridays, 10am to noon.

This service is for those with insufficient money to buy food, vouchers and advice can be gained from either a support worker or welfare assistance on 03000-267900, Citizens Advice on 03444-111444, the DWP, or the foodbank on 0191-3037559.