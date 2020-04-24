A NURSING and residential care home specialising in dementia care has hit the right note during the lock down thanks to kind hearted volunteer musicians.

Over a number of days, management at Lyons Court in Evenwood, near Bishop Auckland, arranged for local entertainers to set up their instruments in the car park and perform for their residents.

The residents were first entertained by local pianist Richard Hawley who, together with vocals from husband Ronan, performed classics by The Beatles, Roy Orbison and medleys of traditional songs such as “We’ll meet again,” “Long Way to Tipperary” and “Scotland the Brave.”

A teenage clarinet player serenaded the residents.

And earlier in the same day singer Paul Brown, from West Auckland, set up his PA equipment and entertained with foot tapping blues, pop and rock and roll songs.

Deputy manager of Lyons Court Care Home, Natalie Sommerville said: “Music can bring back happy memories for many people who have dementia.

"The reactions of our residents was lovely to see.

"Everyone enjoyed watching all of the entertainers from their windows.

"It certainly brightened up our lock down and I am so grateful for everyone who volunteered their time and talent to help us.”

Singer Paul Brown was delighted to help.

He said: “It was a pleasure to sing for the residents.

"I hope that I was able to help relive happy memories for those people who have been diagnosed with dementia and bring smiles to the faces of the care home staff who are working so hard in very testing times.”

Lyons Court is a nursing and residential care home providing accommodation and personal care to people who have acquired brain injuries, neurological conditions, mental health needs and learning and physical disabilities.

It is operated by Careline Lifestyles, an independent provider of high-quality nursing and residential care who operate nine homes spanning an area from Teesside to North Northumberland.