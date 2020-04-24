A SCHOOL has celebrated its sporting achievements and the determination of its students.
Greenfield Community College – which has sites in Newton Aycliffe and Shildon – run an extended programme of lunchtime and afterschool opportunities including football, netball, rugby, gymnastics, handball, boxercise, table tennis and badminton.
Despite the school now being closed because of Covid-19, staff have reflected on the sporting season and say it was a great success with teams working together to achieve their goals.
A school spokesperson said: "The netball season was a great success.Outstanding performances highlight their hard work and dedication, year 9 A team have been unbeaten all season winning the South West Durham Schools Netball League for a second year.
"The boccia and basketball teams were successful in the Sedgefield School Sport Partnership, year 9 Boccia team came away with gold medals securing a place at the county qualifying event, while the basketball team achieved a well-deserved silver medal. Individual praise goes to year 8 student Jayden who finished first in the South West Durham Championships."