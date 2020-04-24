ORGANISERS of a village carnival are keeping everything crossed that this year's event can go ahead and be a massive celebration for surrounding communities, as well as their own.

Staindrop Carnival committee has decided to postpone the event by a month – from July 11 to August 15 – because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Members are hopeful that restrictions will be relaxed enough to allow the fun to go ahead on the new date, particularly as 2020 is a landmark occasion marking a century since the village held its inaugural carnival following the end of the First World War.

A marching band leads the procession in 2002

Event manager Tony Smith said: "We knew that, realistically, we had to postpone.

"But we set the August date, hopeful that the Government guidelines allow it by then.

"So many events have had to be cancelled we wanted to keep planning full-on so it can happen.

"This is a big year for Staindrop as in 2020 we celebrate 100 years of holding the carnival so didn't want to miss that.

"With so many other events off for the year, we really hope to put on a day that people from all the way up Teesdale and round about can come and join in with."

A colourful float in the 2019 parade

Assuming it goes ahead, Staindrop Carnival will be held from 10am to 4.30pm on Saturday, August 15.

Attractions on the day will include a fancy dress parade, bands, classic vehicles and tractors, steam engines, a craft marquee, exhibition hall, children's entertainment and fairground rides.

Volunteers are desperate for more help on the day both before, during and after the carnival and have issued a plea to people not just in the village but from surrounding areas to get involved.

The Wizard of Oz inspired this group's fancy dress in 2007

Mr Smith said: "As far as we are concerned, this year more than ever, the carnival is not just for Staindrop but for the whole of Teesdale.

"If there are people or organisations who can help in any way, maybe because their own events are not going to happen this summer, then we'd love to hear from them.

"I'm remaining confident that we can get our carnival to go ahead by summertime and that we can make it a really special, packed day.

"We hold events throughout the year like car boot sales and a duck race which have had to be postponed. The carnival started after the First World War and has missed very few years, I feel we can make it happen and make it good."

Anyone interested in volunteering from selling raffle tickets, to helping put up marquees or judging competitions is asked to contact Mr Smith on 07789-236081.

A family enjoy the 2018 event