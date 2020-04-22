A MAYOR has shared out the proceeds of her fundraising campaign earlier than planned to help her two chosen charities through tough times.
Mayor of Spennymoor Town Council, Councillor Elizabeth Wood chose to support the Solan Connor Fawcett Family Cancer Trust and the Spennymoor Learning Library, which works with families of children with special educational needs, during her term of office.
The civic year for 2019/20 should end in May 2020 at the council’s annual meeting, which would see the current Mayor step down and any funds raised via her charitable endeavours awarded to the two organisations.
But, due to the current situation with coronavirus, it is not certain that an annual meeting will go ahead next month and some events have been cancelled.
The Mayor decided that, at a time when the two organisations are struggling with funding and costs, to dispense with this protocol and make awards now.
Cllr Wood said that whilst she was disappointed to cancel events including a town quiz and a casino evening she was pleased there was already £5,000 in the charity fund, so each cause could receive £2,500. Any remaining funds will be awarded at a later date.