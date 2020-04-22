PLANS to raze a rundown empty pub to the ground and put a hot food takeaway and shop in its place have been approved.

Durham County Council has given the green light to a proposal to demolish The Binchester Hotel in Middlestone Moor, Spennymoor, and redevelop the land.

Newcastle-based Knock Property Developments applied for planning permission for a single storey building with a 279 sq m retail unit at the front, on Durham Road, with a smaller takeaway behind.

Alongside it, a 13 space car park will be created for customers.

Planning officers, who approved the application using delegated powers last week, felt the scheme would make use of a redundant brownfield site and be unlikely to draw trade away from the town centre.

Case officer Amy Williamson said that whilst the development would result in the loss of a public house, The Binchester Hotel has been closed for some years and not proved to be a viable business. With other pubs nearby, its loss would not be detrimental to the function of the local community.

She added: “The existing public house, whilst dating to the late 18th / early 19th century, has been substantially altered over time and is now in a derelict and untidy state.

“As such its demolition and redevelopment would have benefits in terms of improving the character and appearance of the surrounding area.

“The proposed new building would be a contemporary addition within the locality and would relate acceptably in terms of scale, mass and appearance to its surroundings.”

The new building will have a slightly bigger footprint than the hotel and stand in the same spot, part of it with a flat roof and the rest monopitched to break up the mass.

Outside walls will be brick and vertical timber cladding and external plant and bin storage will be screened by an acoustic fence to the northern side of the building.

Two existing vehicular entrances will be replaced by one junction in a central position, leading to the car park, and there will be a low fence, with a gap for pedestrians. An existing cellar hatch will be infilled.

Approving the application, the council has made a series of conditions, including that the shop and takeaway shall not be open to customers outside of the hours 7am to 11pm on any day.

They also state that building must start within three years, the car park must be complete before the outlets open and no food can be cooked onsite until approved fume extraction and refrigeration systems are in place.