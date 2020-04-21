JIGSAW puzzle enthusiasts are being invited to use their hobby to help safeguard a town’s 13th Century church.

Residents in Sedgefield, County Durham, are being asked to save their completed puzzles on a piece of board and donate them for sale to hep protect St Edmund's Church so that it can be enjoyed for generations to come.

The sale will take place at a special Jigsaw festival which will be staged later in the year.

St Edmund’s Church Council member Julia Rowsby said: “We know there are quite a few people who enjoy doing jigsaws and who might have more spare time than usual to do even more because of the coronavirus.

“If they would donate them for sale at the festival, the profits would help replace income we are currently losing because the church is closed.

“That income is vital if we are to help preserve St Edmund’s for generations to come.”

Donated jigsaws can be of any size and depict any kind of topic.

Festival organisers say the event will be staged alongside a cake and coffee morning to help fund and protect the grade I-listed building.

The date and festival venue will be announced once the coronavirus crisis has ended.

For further information about the event email candjrowsby@gmail.com