A SET of ladders was stolen from a vehicle parked in Ferryhill.

Police are now appealing for information about the theft, which happened on Rennie Street, in the Dean Bank area of town, on Monday, April 13 between 1.30pm and 9.30pm.

The ladders - described as silver aluminium three set extension with a ‘DORMA-KABA’ sticker - were secured to the vehicle with padlocks and a chain which were removed.

Officers urge anyone with information about this incident to contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting crime number CRI00262388.