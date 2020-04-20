A HEALTH and wellbeing charity said it has been working hard behind the scenes this past month to aid the NHS and the region-wide community responses to Covid-19.
Teams at the Pioneering Care Partnership, in Newton Aycliffe, have adapted to offer a range of support to ensure that vital services can effectively meet the needs of communities.
Many staff members have been redeployed and are working seven days a week to support vulnerable people and those who are ‘shielding’ to ensure they receive essentials and to help them access key information and advice.
Although the doors of the Pioneering Care Partnership are closed to the general public, staff have been working with Jubilee Medical Practice to repurpose some areas of the centre to provide a safe clinical space for Covid-19 assessments or treatment for those who do not require hospital admission.
Chief executive Carol Gaskarth said: “Working in partnership to complement the community response is a key element of PCP’s approach to supporting people during this worrying time. The majority of our staff are working from home and I'm very proud of the resilience shown."