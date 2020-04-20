GROUPS helping residents during the coronavirus outbreak have been given special monetary boosts to support their good work.

Spennymoor Area Action Partnership's (AAP) Targeted Small Grants fund has been offering financial boosts of up to £500 to groups in the town that have stepped up to help people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

One such group that is benefitting from the extra money is a dedicated team pulling together care packages for vulnerable people in the area.

Organised by Spennymoor Town Council, funding from the Spennymoor AAP and housing provider Livin contributed to more than 50 packages being shopped for and delivered.

Asda in Spennymoor allowed a special shop at 7am and provided 150 free bags for life.

Council staff and members made up the packages back at Spennymoor Town Hall and helped with delivery alongside volunteers from the Helping Spennymoor group and manager of The Learning Library, Marion Nelthorpe.

Spennymoor Police, The Learning Library, which works with children and young adults with special educational needs, and the Solan Connor Fawcett Family Cancer Trust supplied details of clients who needed an extra helping hand.

Jason Turnough, the AAP coordinator said: "We have been able to support groups that are really going the extra mile to help our local community.

"During difficult times, a little goes a long way and something as basic as a food shop can be extremely valuable.

"Thank you to all the people who are dedicating their time to helping others."