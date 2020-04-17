WHEN one man asked for help to share some Good Friday generosity with his new neighbours he had no idea how far the kindness would spread.

Adrian Smith, who was born in Weardale but has spent most of his life in southern England, recently moved back to St John's Chapel.

Last Wednesday he suggested to his aunt Anita Atkinson that he'd like to get fish and chips to people in the area as he was keen to help his new community, particularly during the Covid-19 crisis.

Mrs Atkinson, a farmer's wife from Harperley, shared a post on Facebook and donations, volunteers and nominations for potential recipients flooded in.

She said: "I was absolutely overwhelmed with messages, I spent that whole day replying and organising it."

Three fish and chip shops– Golden Fry in Tow Law, Freddie's in Stanhope and Golden Fry on Low Mown Meadows in Crook – agreed to produce large batches, timed with planned deliveries.

Volunteers collected them and took them straight to the doors of people who are isolated because of the coronavirus pandemic, many because of their age or health issues.

In total, 195 meals were delivered from Lanehead to Willington.

Mrs Atkinson said: "There was an army of volunteers, more than 70 people got involved.

"Some people put in specific orders for individuals, like grandparents, others sent money and people throughout the Dale suggested who would appreciate it.

"Not one person who received a meal had asked for one themselves. Weardalians are proud, independent people and wouldn't ask for help but those who were nominated were so appreciative."

When the volunteers arrived at each drop-off they knocked on the door, left the parcel on the step and stood back until the homeowner had collected their lunch.

Mrs Atkinson said: "It wasn't about a free meal, but knowing there are people willing to help.

"Some of the old people were happy to see a kind face and have a bit of a chat at a safe distance.

"It went like clockwork so social distancing rules could be followed and everyone got their fish and chips fresh."

Mrs Atkinson said all the volunteers and donors were fantastic but highlighted Les and Lesley Blackett, of Cross Hill, teacher Emma Atkinson, Kay Gilligan and Carole Berry.

Former Frosterley resident, Lyn Boon, donated £100 for the villager where 48 meals were provided.

And businessman Sean Kell, of Feed Warehouse, offered to pay for two meals but went on to donate £140 to pay for 20.

She added: "It was amazing, brilliant to achieve that within 48 hours. It was so good we might do it again, Adrian suggested monthly until this is over."