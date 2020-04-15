COMMUNITY radio volunteers have been able to continue to work despite the Covid-19 lockdown with help from a town council.
Bishop FM, which has more than 60 volunteers, has been able to continue broadcasting due to funding from Bishop Auckland Town Council.
Government guidelines on social distancing made it impossible for the radio team to continue broadcasting from their studio in Bishop Auckland, County Durham.
The town council had previously awarded the radio station a £500 grant for outside broadcasting equipment, however due to public events being cancelled, the grant has been repurposed.
Gary Burgham, Bishop FM programme director, said: “We’re so very grateful to Bishop Auckland Town Council for allowing us to repurpose the grant funding they had awarded, so that we could buy some equipment to allow our volunteers to continue broadcasting from the safety of their own homes.
"Community radio can be a lifeline for many at this difficult time, and being able to continue broadcasting allows our volunteers to do their bit to lift community spirits while also sharing any important messages and providing up to the minute news.”
To listen to the station, tune into 105.9 on FM radio, or to listen online visit bishopfm.com