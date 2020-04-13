A COUNCIL project has delivered its third batch of care packages to older and vulnerable residents isolated due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Spennymoor Town Council staff went shopping to a Morrisons store, with the permission of Councillor Ian Geldard who works for the supermarket, where they were able to stock up on groceries and essentials without restriction.
Cllr Geldard's colleague Joanne also rustled up a donation of four free boxes of gingerbread people.
More than £1,000 was spent, £500 of which was donated by housing association Livin which provided a list of vulnerable residents in need of supplies.
After 47 care packages were put together and delivered, the remainder of the shopping and a donation of £1,200 from the council was delivered to the Spennymoor Youth and Community Centre.
The youth centre, on Rushmoor, is now the base of a community campaign led by volunteers from the Helping Spennymoor Facebook group who are working with other organisations to collect donations of groceries and toiletries and distribute them to those in need.
The centre will open from 8am to 11am on Thursdays to accept donations, which will be left for a few days to ensure no potential coronavirus survives on the surfaces, and Helping Spennymoor’s 36-strong team will deliver them on Tuesdays.