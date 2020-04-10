AN animal charity is appealing for people to go on an Easter "bun run" to help it continue looking after its rescues.
FarPlace, which has shops across the region, cares for about 150 rescue animals at its centre in Weardale, in County Durham.
It is struggling as a result of reduced income after closing its shops, as well as reduced donations of things like food.
The charity is not currently rehoming any of its animals or doing home assessments as a result of the pandemic.
Chief executive Gareth Edwards said: "The idea is that people can do it on their daily exercise and if they want to walk or run, or even hop, it's fine. People can do whatever they want; circuits round their garden or people can be creative and do it in fancy dress.
"We would love it if people can share their pictures with us."
The charity has had to cancel a number of mass participation fundraising events, which will reduce its income this year.
To enter, email events@farplace.org.uk or see www.facebook.com/ukbunrun.