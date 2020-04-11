AN ART project aims to bring communities together to celebrate the community spirit of wartime Britain.

This year will see the 75th anniversary of VE Day to commemorate the end of the Second World War in 1945.

Greenfield Arts and Shildon Town Council have teamed up for a project, funded and supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund, to mark the anniversary and show how people can work together.

Katy Milne, director of creativity at Greenfield Arts, and artist Vicky Holbrough will work with groups in the Shildon area including Jubilee Fields, the Railway Institute, Lilburn Close and Greenfield Community College pupils and hold drop-in sessions at Shildon Civic Hall.

A final sculpture recognising the strength of community and heritage will be made by Ms Holbrough, using contributions from local groups, and displayed in Shildon.

Mrs Milne said: “What a fantastic community we have in our area with such generous spirit. This project is inspired by the anniversary of VE day and how people worked to help each other. These are still enormous strengths we see visible in our community day to day and we see in the many acts of kindness, thoughtful actions and self-improving nature of this place. We look forward to working together to create an artistic response to this which can be shared across the town.”