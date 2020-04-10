YOUNG mathematicians have been given an insight into the impact the subject has on people’s lives around the world.

Year 10 and 11 pupils at Barnard Castle School, in Teesdale, County Durham, were visited by Actis partner Lucy Heintz, who discussed the importance of maths.

Actis is a global emerging markets investment firm focused on the private equity, energy, infrastructure, and real estate asset classes.

It has a growing portfolio of investments across Asia, Africa, Latin America and the US.

She informed the youngsters about how the subject is used to improve life for people in developing countries and emerging markets, including the importance of using and ensuring access to sustainable power supplies.

She said: “There are so many different careers in finance outside of the traditional view of it being just men in glass boxes shouting at each other.

“Maths helps us size a host of sustainable development opportunities.

“For instance, we are investing in clean energy in countries that don’t have the same access to electricity that we do.”

She explored how maths is vital in calculating a country’s energy need, specifically when considering how much energy could be produced per dollar spent, how big a turbine or a wind farm should be and the costs of transporting the power to a market.

She added: “It is very exciting as you are looking at a huge opportunity but you also have to consider how long it will take for your investors to enjoy their return on investment.”

They also had to take into consideration socio-political factors, such as whether there would be opposition to the wind farm, how many potential local jobs would be created, and whether the government would be prepared to cooperate.

An array of long-term data was collected on the quality of the wind, including factors such as whether the wind was uni-directional, constant, or sporadic and gusty.

All aspects and figures were input to form a financial model to determine the viability of projects and ensure investors – many of which were people’s pension funds – received a healthy return.

Mark Robson, head of maths at the school, said: “The advice highlighted the diverse and rich nature of careers around private equity, finance and banking. I hope it will spark in the students an interest in what they can do with their maths in the future particularly as the world strives to recover from the pandemic.”