MUSICIANS and singers who began sharing performances on social media to entertain their friends during lockdown will team up for a virtual concert this weekend.

Six men from the Barnard Castle area will each perform a set live online tomorrow and ask viewers to make a donation to the Association of NHS Charities.

Songwriter, producer and teacher Andy Yeadon was first to take the stage from home.

Friend Dave Kidd said: “I saw that and thought I’d give it a go.

“A few of us tagged each other to get involved and we came up with this idea of all performing live on Saturday night.

“We thought between us we might get 100 people but we’ve got more than 2,000 people on the Facebook group we created for it.

“We’re excited and a couple of us are a bit nervous, fingers-crossed it’ll work.

“We wanted to have something to look forward to, to lift people’s spirits and raise a bit of money for the NHS at this time.”

Acoustic performances by Ian Swinburn, Dave Kidd, James Brown, Luke Jordan, Andy Yeadon will be followed by a DJ set by Craig ‘Tosh’ Campbell. The event will start at 8pm on the BC Locked-Down and Loaded Facebook page, where they can be viewed afterwards.