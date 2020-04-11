MORE than 150 older people have received a pick-me-up parcel to reassure them that, despite being isolated due to the coronavirus pandemic, they are not alone.

Durham County Councillor Rob Yorke has been working with Shildon-based charity Health Express and The Auckland Project, in Bishop Auckland, to deliver frozen meals and ingredient bundles in the area.

Making deliveries, he became increasingly aware of the number of elderly or vulnerable people who are missing people’s company during the lockdown so helped make and distribute Easter packs for as many as possible.

He said: “We know social isolation is a big problem anyhow in ordinary circumstances, at times like this when the elderly aren’t able to get out at all they can really feel lonely and low.

"Many people haven't been out the house in weeks and as we were dropping off meals they were saying 'can you stop for five minutes to talk?'

“I thought it would be good to do a little something to brighten up their day.”

Cllr Yorke contacted Wendy Gill, headteacher of Escomb Primary School, to see how the school could help.

Around a dozen children of key workers are still attending school, though there has been no more than eight on any one day, and they were keen to get involved.

Pupils created rainbow pictures for recipients to display in their windows and wrote supportive messages and words such as ‘we’ll meet again’.

Mrs Gill wrote a letter to tell them about what children have been doing including dancing, singing, gardening, computer work, outdoor games and painting a huge rainbow in the school hall as a reminder to keep smiling and keep safe.

She wrote: “We are thinking about you in school and we are saying our prayers that this will soon all be over and we can return to normal.

"I am sure that we could all have a celebration in school!

“Keep safe – we are thinking about you.”

The packs included tea bags, milk, biscuits, a leaflet about support available and an Easter egg.

The chocolate eggs were donated by Michael Smith, an employee at Home Bargains, who heard about the project and offered to pay for them.

Cllr Yorke said: “It was great to get the school involved and a really lovely, generous donation by Michael.”

The packs are being distributed to people Cllr Yorke knows will appreciate them in the West Auckland, St Helen's, Escomb, Etherley Dene and Witton Park area.

Mrs Gill said: “School is the heart of the community and we've done a lot with older generations so this was a nice way of keeping in touch.

“This is a scary time for children too, those accessing the provision have parents on the frontline including two parents who work in cardio at Darlington Memorial Hospital, so it is important to do positive activities.

"Knowing that as a community, a town, a country we are all pulling together is good for both the children and the people receiving these packs.”