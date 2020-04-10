A COMMUNITY volunteer from County Durham was among those to receive Maundy money from the Queen this year.
The Queen would have presented the symbolic money to community stalwarts during the annual Royal Maundy Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, yesterday, but the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Instead, recipients got the gift by post with a letter in which the monarch described how dedication to the "service of others" has been the corner stone of her life.
Retired pensioners, who have supported the church and their local communities, are recommended by clergy of all denominations to receive Maundy money, and the Queen wrote to say the presentation is "one of my most rewarding duties as Sovereign".
Bishop Auckland resident Jane Armstrong, 76, was recognised for helping to run crisis support groups and foodbanks in the town for many years. In 1996 she received an MBE from the Queen for community work in the Woodhouse Close area.