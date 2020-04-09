GREEN-FINGERED children at a primary school agree there is nothing artificial about their new indoor garden.

Each term, a new role-play area is set up for children in the reception class at Rosa Street Primary, in Spennymoor.

The theme this term has been ‘nature and nurture’, so staff set out to create an indoor garden centre and make it authentic as possible.

Seeking artificial grass for the centrepiece of the garden, they approached Grass Direct to find out what range would be best placed to handle the patter of many tiny feet.

When Grass Direct heard what the grass was for, they immediately donated it free of charge on behalf of their Birtley store, situated on Portobello Trade Park.

For the past month the children have been enjoying playing in their new garden centre.

Class teacher Natasha Darke said: “The children have been using the garden as a role play area, including growing their own vegetables and herbs, planting flowers, playing with garden utensils and even setting up their own shop.

“It’s also helping with their vocabulary and spelling as we have been getting the children to pronounce different vegetables and ask them to practice their spelling. The artificial grass really brings the area to life and we’re so grateful to Grass Direct for their kind donation."

Jessica Fox, marketing operative at Grass Direct, said: “We’re delighted to have been able to support Rosa Street School’s indoor garden project by donating some of our artificial grass."