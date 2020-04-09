AN arts hub has been working alongside the community and regional organisations in an exciting project to realise a new artistic gateway at Shildon Station.

Greenfield Arts has secured funding to work with the community to develop Shildon Station as an artistic gateway to the birthplace of the railways.

The new artwork will be informed by the people of Shildon, the community spirit of the place and its rich and significant heritage.

Greenfield Art's creative director Katy Milne and artist and designer Nic Golightly are now busy finalising research and forming the creative designs that reflect the past, present and future of the Shildon community.

Ms Milne said: “Although we are all in very extraordinary and challenging times at the moment, this work is still developing, and we are working towards the final outcome that has been informed by the exceptional people from across Shildon.

"Community is so important and we intend to recognise and celebrate the Shildon community, it’s past, present and future, through the new look and feel of the Shildon Station platform.”

Throughout October and November, workshops were held in public spaces such as empty shops and Locomotion railway museum.

Ms Golightly has produced a Zine magazine that captures many of the voices heard throughout the project.

It is being supported by Northern Heartlands, one of the sixteen Great Place Schemes in England, funded by National Lottery Heritage Fund and Arts Council England and also by Bishop Rail Community Partnership.

The project is part of Shildon in Motion, which celebrates the town’s rich and significant history as the world’s first railway town, and will examine innovative and extraordinary aspects of Shildon’s past and celebrate the ongoing creativity and ingenuity of its people and future.

Robert Whitehouse, chairman of Bishop Line Community Rail Partnership, said: “We are proud to be supporting the Shildon in Motion project as it supports many of the pillars of the recent Department for Transport’s community rail strategy.

"In particular the project will aim to bring the community of Shildon together, providing residents with a platform to share their experiences and memories, culminating in an eye catching piece of work at the station.”

Although Greenfield Art's face to face activity in the community is on hold, the organisation said they are committed to realising this work for the Shildon community.

The project timeline will be extended, due to coronavirus, but will look forward to the time when we can install, share the new work and celebrate this fantastic place and its remarkable community.

Art enthusiasts and Shildon residents can find out more about the designs and the progress the project has made by visiting Greenfields Art's blog, at shildoninmotion.wordpress.com/2019/10/11/show-and-tell/, or emailing the hub at info@greenfield-arts.co.uk