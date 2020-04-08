A FUNERAL director who spent his working life giving people personalised send-offs was unable to get the church service he would have wanted, after passing away during the coronavirus crisis.

Gordon Fletcher’s name is respected by generations of residents in Spennymoor, where he ran one of the town’s oldest family businesses Gordon Fletcher & Sons for many years until his retirement.

Mr Fletcher was married to wife Kathleen for 64 years and they had three sons, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He had been unwell for some time and passed away peacefully at the home he built in Westmoor Close, during the first week of lockdown, aged 88.

Peter said: “There was a gentleman who spent his life giving people dignified funerals, who unfortunately couldn’t have the church service he’d have wanted.

“There were only ten of us at the crematorium, it was a nice quiet dignified service but we had to sit 2m apart to protect each other.

“When this is all over we will have a memorial service, we just don’t know when that will be.

“The simple fact is, we are in this together. People have to stay home, to protect families.”

Mr Fletcher’s father Thomas Atkinson Fletcher, who worked with his uncle Percy Byers, founded the business in 1938 at its present main office in Charles Street, Spennymoor.

In 1997 it expanded into Ferryhill, where it refurbished a derelict church in Linden Road, and in 2011 opened a branch in Newton Aycliffe.

Mr Fletcher’s sons Colin and Peter now run the business. Eldest son Paul is a retired GP and three of Mr Fletcher’s great grandchildren work for the NHS.

A skilled joiner, Mr Fletcher made alter furniture for St Paul’s Church and was proud to have met the late Queen Mother at the church’s reopening in 1956, three years after a devastating fire.

He regularly worshipped at Whitworth Church until he became unwell, when Rev Matt Tarling began visiting him at home.

Colin said: “He was a big member of the parish, the community, Durham County Freemasons and believed in keeping things local – donations are going to the Solan Connor Fawcett Family Cancer Trust in his memory.

“As a funeral director, he served the community and gave lots of people dignified services.

“He cared passionately about his family, we were all very important to him.

“With family as frontline workers and thinking of all the other people out there, he, like us, would want people to follow the advice and stay safe.

“Thanks to everyone who sent cards and messages of condolence, we will organise a memorial service when possible.”