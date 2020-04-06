THE Bowes Museum is taking Easter holiday activities online whilst the venue is closed.

Julia Dunn from the education team will lead online craft sessions on youtube.com/user/TheBowesMuseum .

For Springtime Wonder on April 7 and 15, you need paper or card, pens, glue, a plastic or metal fork, paints, tissue and paper cake cases.

Lego Wedo 2 Robotics and Coding Workshops will be held on April 7, 9, 14 and 16 – use a cotton reel, elastic band, paper clip, used matchstick, and a button or washer to make a robot.

For Watercolour Wonder on April 8 and 9, you need paints and brushes, washing up liquid, baking trays, cups, water, paper, tissue, greaseproof paper, wax candles or crayons and drinking straws.

Paper Chick Crafts will be on April 10, 12 and 13, using a paper plate, yellow and orange paper, old magazines, glue and colouring pens.

Make Slimey Soup on April 14 with bicarbonate of soda, shaving foam, water, PVA glue, salt and glitter.

Create a Magazine Portrait with magazines, scissors, glue and paper April 16 and 17.

Knights and Dragons on April 18, will celebrate St George’s Day early and make a fire breathing dragon and a knight using toilet rolls, colouring pens, glue, scissors, wool or string and old fabric and socks.