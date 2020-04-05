COUNCIL bosses have put several construction projects - including school and leisure facility projects- on hold across County Durham in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, the Construction Leadership Council published ‘site operating procedures’ for contractors and developers as the health crisis continues to unfold.

This included works operating within the Government’s ‘social distancing’ guidelines to protect employees and minimise the spread of Covid-19.

The guidelines align with the latest advice from Public Health England and where possible, projects can continue on site.

Durham County Council has agreed to suspend all mechanical, electrical and construction projects.

But this only applies to projects where the council’s building and facilities maintenance team is the main contractor.

Bishop Auckland Town Hall

This will see work suspended at Bishop Auckland Town Hall, Escomb Primary Caretakers Lodge, Durham St Margaret’s CE Primary, Shildon Timothy Hackworth Primary School, Newton Aycliffe Leisure Centre, Greenfield Community College, Green Lane CE Primary School in Barnard Castle, Sherburn Hill Hub, Stanley Louisa Centre, Tanfield School, Donald Owen Clarke Centre, Spennymoor Green Lane offices, Archimedes Screw Hydro Turbine, Aycliffe Secure Centre, Durham Crematorium, Durham Gardens and Durham Trinity School.

The old caretaker's lodge at Escomb Primary School

Head of Corporate Property and Land at Durham County Council, Susan Robinson, explained the decision.

“We have suspended work on all construction projects where our building and facilities maintenance team is the main contractor,” she said.

“There are other sites where we have an interest but are not the main contractor. “In these circumstances, the decision to pause operations lies with the contractor and not the council.”

The council’s new headquarters, planned at The Sands in Durham City, is being constructed by an external contractor Kier.

This week, the firm confirmed work on site will continue.

A Kier spokeswoman said: “The health, safety and welfare of our people is paramount and, as a responsible business, we have reviewed our sites to ensure they can operate in a way which continues to comply with the Construction Leadership Council’s site operating procedures, which are based on the UK Government’s instructions.

“Following this review, the sites that are able to comply with these procedures, which includes the Durham County Council HQ, continue to be operational.”

Elsewhere in Durham City, construction bosses are progressing the new riverside leisure and retail development at Milburngate.

Contractor Tolent has stressed the project is being carried out safely and in line with Government advice around social distancing.

A Tolent spokeswoman said: “The health and wellbeing of our colleagues and supply chain partners continue to be our number one priority throughout this highly dynamic situation.

“All welfare procedures and systems on sites that remain open are fully compliant with the guidelines issued by the Government via the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, to ensure that all teams can and are adhering to the two metre social distancing rule.

“We continue to monitor the situation diligently and will adapt accordingly to any subsequent advice from the Government.”

On March 31, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Alok Sharma, wrote an open letter to the UK’s construction sector.

The minister thanked the construction industry for its work – from building temporary hospital wards to new infrastructure and homes.