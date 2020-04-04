ARRIVA North East has said inconsiderate parking is preventing its buses from serving a housing estate.

Drivers double-parking in Quarrington Hill, near Coxhoe, County Durham, are blocking the roads and making it impossible for buses to follow their usual routes.

An Arriva North East spokesperson said: "Due to cars being double parked the service 57/57A cannot serve Quarrington Hill estate at the moment.

"Buses will wait their times at stops outside the estate.

"Sorry for any inconvenience."

Members of the public took to social media to support the bus company and voice their anger and share their concerns that such parking could also prevent police, ambulances and fire engines from reaching the scene of an emergency.

Residents have called for action to deal with offending motorists including a police response, fines and for obstructing vehicles to be towed away and impounded.