PLANS have been made to demolish a former workshop and construct two bungalows.
A planning application was submitted to Durham County Council last month to pull down the old Collinson Tv And Ariel Services workshop and single garage, at The Centre, in Evenwood, County Durham.
P and L Property services – based at Middleton St George, Darlington – submitted the proposals.
The firm would like to transform the 190 sq m site and build two new semi-detached bungalows, complete with parking.
Plans proposed by the company include concrete inter-locking dark blue/black roof tiles, a timber boarded fence and white upvc window frames.
The Collinson Tv And Ariel Services workshop site is currently disused but central to the village in the rural landscape with woodland 1km north of the development.
A preliminary ecological appraisal was carried out on the site which found that any bat or protected species found during operations will force work to cease in that area.
The full planning application and comments on the proposals can be found online at durham.gov.uk