A HERITAGE railway will get a new stop in the heart of Weardale.

A planning application was submitted to Durham County Council by Weardale CIC, the company that previously ran the Weardale Railway back in January – despite it being put up for sale by American owners Iowa Pacific.

The railway, which runs from Bishop Auckland to Stanhope, was subsequently bought out of administration by The Auckland Project.

The new stop, approved by the council, will be built between Wolsingham and Frosterley and is intended to enable travel to and from Kingfisher Leisure Park and Holebeck Touring Caravan Site for walkers and cyclists.

It will be similar in design to the one at Witton-le-Wear, which Trust volunteers reopened in 2016, and will be called Kingfisher Halt.

Vegetation has been cleared by the railway’s ‘track gang’ in preparation and the concrete fittings have been placed ready to be built by the volunteers using locally sourced materials, once they can get onsite.

There will be no car parking facilities as the stop is meant to encourage walkers along The Weardale Way.

Tony Slack, a Trust director of Weardale Railway Trust, said: “It’s a project sponsored by a benefactor of Weardale railway trust. Once the coronavirus restrictions are lifted we will get straight on with the building, hopefully it will be finished by the autumn.”

The Auckland Project hopes to restore a full service from Darlington, create jobs on the line and explore partnerships with the National Railway Museum in York and Locomotion in Shildon.

Chief executive David Maddan said: “We are delighted that a member of the Weardale Railway Trust has generously donated the funds to allow the building of a new platform at the Kingfisher Caravan Site. It will allow the site, uniquely in the UK, to directly access heritage railway services on The Weardale Railway. The Auckland Project has no direct role in the works, and indeed it has been in planning for many months before our involvement, but we are wholeheartedly behind any initiative that helps revitalise the railway.”

Durham County Councillor for Weardale Anita Savoury said: “This new facility will see visitors returning to Weardale and will permit owners on the caravan parks better access to local facilities. Weardale is such a beautiful part of the world once people visit they want to return time and time again.”

Fellow County Councillor John Shuttleworth said: “I’d like to think that it will support businesses and the communities in the dale.”