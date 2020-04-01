VOLUNTEERS are working hard to reach vulnerable people in a town by delivering care packages to their doors during the coronavirus restrictions.

Members of the Helping Spennymoor Facebook group are working in tandem with other organisations to collect donations of groceries and toiletries and distribute them to those in need.

Science teacher Natalie Pearson set up the Helping Spennymoor Facebook group in December, to share donations and free local events, because she felt the town was full of good people who wanted to help others.

She said: “I don’t think people are given enough opportunity to help each other. Here we are now, with local people able to really help people in our community – the elderly, those who are isolated, disabled people finding they cannot get out, mums finding it difficult, anyone who needs us we will try to reach.”

Spennymoor Town Council helped get the support network up and running.

With funding from the Spennymoor Area Action Partnership and Livin, council staff and members went shopping for supplies, created the care packages and worked with Helping Spennymoor volunteers to deliver them.

Spennymoor Police, The Learning Library and the Solan Connor Fawcett Family Cancer Trust have helped to identify people who need the group’s support.

Housing association Livin will also identify vulnerable tenants to benefit from the project’s support.

The council will have another day of action next week before the project moves over to Spennymoor Youth and Community Centre, Rushmoor.

The centre will open from 8am to 11am on Thursdays to accept donations, which will be left for a few days to ensure no potential coronavirus survives on the surfaces, and Helping Spennymoor’s 36-strong team will deliver them on Tuesdays.

Mother-of-one Miss Pearson, from Spennymoor, said: “Each week we will keep trying to reach those in need for as long as we can.

“It is very humbling to be part of a nice group of people and to be able to help people with basic supplies and to show them that there are people who want to help.

“We can’t help with prescriptions or take money, but have set up a PayPal account, and have taken advice to make sure we are doing everything as safely as possible.”

Community development worker at Spennymoor Youth and Community Centre and Tudhoe Community Centre, Michael Fishwick, said: “This is a great example of a community coming together for its people and its great to be part of.”

People in need can call Durham Hub, which connects community groups and networks across the county, on 03000-260260 for help and advice. The youth centre is linked to the Hub and hopes to have its own helpline set up by the end of the week which will help identify those in need of care packages and direct callers to support on issues such as mental health and benefits.