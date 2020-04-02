FERRYHILL Town Council, which has had to cancel or postpone a number of events that they had planned for the coming weeks, has launched an art competition to help keep youngsters entertained.
Children who live or attend school in the town can draw and colour or paint a picture of their local park for a chance to win one of two £10 Amazon shopping vouchers.
Pictures will be judged in two age groups – four to seven-year-olds and eight to 11-year-olds. Parents or carers are asked to take a photograph of their picture and email it to kyounghusband@ferryhill.gov.uk with the child’s name, address, age and a telephone number, by noon on Friday, April 17.
Pictures will be posted on the council’s Facebook page and the winners announced the following week.
Mayor of Ferryhill Councillor Joe Makepeace said: “It is a difficult time for everyone and for parents with young children at home it is especially difficult to find things for them to occupy their time with.
"Ferryhill Town Council might not be able to host events as it would like under the current climate, but hosting this competition will hopefully give children something to do to ease their boredom, while giving parents a small break.
"I certainly look forward to seeing the range of pictures that Ferryhill’s super talented children produce."