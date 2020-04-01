A TOWN council has been inundated with queries and complaints about allotments since the government introduced restrictions to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, Spennymoor Town Council decided to suspend allotment rents for the 2020-21 financial year in response to staff being asked to work from home.

Spennymoor Town Mayor Councillor Elizabeth Wood said: “We hope it will reduce any anxiety being caused to those allotment holders who have contacted us as they were concerned about not being able to pay their rents during this extended period of closure/lockdown and go a small way to relieve any financial burdens already being suffered.

“When the town hall reopens, we will also be issuing refunds to those allotment holders who have already paid.”

Despite the announcement, the council has continued to receive rent queries from allotment holders along with complaints about issues such as dog fouling on sites and untidy empty plots.

Town clerk Katherine Hierons said: “At this present time, in order to adhere to government recommendations, town council staff are working from home or isolating.

“This means that we are unable to provide a service at this point in time, so no administration is being undertaken in relation to allotment sites.

“As soon as the town council is back up and running in this regard, we will put out a message to this effect, but at the present time please could we ask that you do not submit any further queries or complaints.

“To the public in general, can I please ask that you do not take your dogs for walks on the allotment sites as there are complaints that the allotment sites are being fouled during this time, and also that children do not play on the sites.

“We will be asking the police to keep an eye on the sites due to the issues being raised and the possible breach of the social isolation requirements.

Chilton Town Council has also confirmed it will not charge its allotment holders rent for the year.

A spokesperson said: “The council are aware that this is a worrying time for everyone emotionally and financially.

“The National Allotment and Leisure Gardeners Association have issued some guidance on safe cultivation during this period of social distancing but we appreciate that many of you will be very wisely adhering to the Government’s “Stay at Home” guidance.

“In view of the current situation and uncertainty we all face, the town council will not be issuing allotment rent notices for the 2020-21 year.

“If you have livestock on your plot that require food and water, please maintain safe social distancing when looking after your livestock.”

Ferryhill Town Council has deferred allotment rents until September and is expected to review this, in light of more stringent restrictions.