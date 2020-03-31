A WATER polo team is celebrating after its players were selected to represent the region.

Players from Sedgefield Water Polo Club were chosen to participate in the under 18’s Inter-Regional Championships representing the North-East region.

The girls competed in January in Manchester where Poppy Stephenson and Ella Boyer came away in third place with bronze medals after two wins, one draw and one loss.

The boys competed the following weekend in Sheffield where Matthew Taylor, Kes McEwan, Jude Henderson, Ryan-Jay Griffiths and Ben Alderson came away in second place with silver medals after winning all games with the exception of the final.

The boys were coached by Sedgefield’s own John and James Pratt.

A spokesperson for the club said: "Both teams played to a very high standard, which is testament to their dedication and the hard work that they put into training at both club and regional level."

Sedgefield Water Polo Club offers free trials on most Saturdays from 3pm to 4.30pm at Newton Aycliffe Leisure Centre – these should be booked in advance.

Anyone over eight who is interested in taking up water polo as a new hobby is asked to call or text the club on 07579- 030598, or email the team at sedgefieldwp@hotmail.com