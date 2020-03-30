A COUPLE raised £1000 for an emergency service charity to show their appreciation after a life-saving experience.

In September 2019, Maureen Priestley was caught in a serious fire in her home on Eden Close, in Coundon, County Durham.

The fire had spread across the ground and first floor of the home, and a fire engine and special rescue unit from Bishop Auckland attended the scene, alongside two engines from Spennymoor.

She was rescued and resuscitated on the lawn outside the residence before a crew from the North East Ambulance Service took her to hospital.

Mrs Priestley, 72 at the time, was in a critical condition following the incident, and spent several weeks recovering in hospital, but is now on the mend.

She and her husband Derek have been raising money ever since to show their appreciation to the crews that saved her life.

Before going into lockdown due to Covid-19, one of the fire service officers visited the couple at their home to collect £1000 they had raised for the Fire Fighters Charity.

County Durham & Darlington Fire & Rescue Service said: “We would just like to say a huge thank you for your amazing donation.”

The Fire Fighters Charity provides support to serving and retired fire service personnel and their families when they need it most, helping about 6000 people a year across the country.

This support includes recuperation, rehabilitation and therapy, health and wellbeing, and mental health.

The charity costs about £10m every year to function and is almost entirely funded through donations from the fire community and public.

To find out more, visit The Fire Fighters Charity on Facebook.