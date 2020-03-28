A CHARITY has thanked the people and organisations who make it possible to improve the lives of families affected by cancer.

Team Solan –aka the Solan Conner Fawcett Family Cancer Trust – held its third annual charity awards night at Spennymoor Town Hall earlier this month.

The event is an opportunity for the Trust – which is based in Spennymoor and has a shop in Ferryhill– to recognise and thank families, friends, supporters, teams, local businesses, shops, schools, sports clubs, pubs and other organisations whose their kindness, caring, generosity and time enable Team Solan's work to continue.

Spennymoor Mayor Elizabeth Wood had wanted to attend but was on holiday but Ferryhill Mayor Joe Makepeace is another keen supporter and enjoyed the event.

Founder Mark Solan, on behalf of himself and trustees Allan Wheatley, Judith and Ian Machina, Debra Swinbank and everyone at the Trust , thanked those who attended, donated, bought tickets, joined a silent auction and supported the awards.

He said: "There are far too many people to mention but we could not do what we do without your continued support.

"For me it was our best event yet and I was honoured to present awards to those who volunteer, support and fundraise for us.

"As well as money being raised, awareness and gaining a better understanding of what we do and why is just as important for us all.

"Congratulations to all of our winners, nominees and everyone who has helped your charity."

The Ferryhill Volunteer of the Year award went to Carole Atkinson. Mr Solan said it was well-deserved, adding that her husband Durham County Councillor Peter Atkinson is another valued supporter.

In total, there were 92 nominations for the 11 categories which celebrated volunteers, warriors, young people, local businesses, community groups, retailers, schools, fundraisers and outstanding contributor.

The trustees thanked those who helped on the night, including singers Theo Colley and Mark Elvis Nixon, the showgirls and compere Peter Grant, Hexen Audio, Sound Solutions, magician Kevin and a balloon modeller who managed to meet every request made, even the naughty ones.

They also thanked Amo Les Flores who dressed the leisure centre room, supplying chair covers and balloons, Party Perfect Ne for the waffles and Lindsey's cupcakes. Thanks to Wetherspoons too for providing extra wine glasses, the leisure centre team for being good hosts, Emma Pattison who planned everything with a Las Vegas theme and Allan Wheatley and Chris Wheatley for helping to set up the hall.