A TOWN foodbank which closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus will reopen to meet an increase in demand from residents in need.
A group of willing volunteers have offered to resurrect Woodhouse Close Church, on Proudfoot Drive, Bishop Auckland, from next week.
They will all adhere to strict safety guidelines and ask visitors to do the same.
Due to limited numbers, the service will only operate on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 10am until 12noon.
Stock is low so only basic items will be available and no gas or electricity top-ups can be offered at this time.
Organisers have appealed for donations to be handed in at the Church at the same time.
All other activities at the centre remain closed due to restrictions in place because of the coronavirus crisis.