A COUNCIL, charity and residents are working together – at a safe distance – to help a town’s most in-need residents during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Spennymoor Town Council has given more than £3,000 towards creating care packages for vulnerable people in the area, who are being identified by local agencies.

Initially, officers contacted the Solan Connor Fawcett Family Cancer Trust and asked it to identify people it was supporting in the area.

The council is also working with Natalie Pearson and a group she has pulled together – Helping Spennymoor – for volunteers to assist with the care package projects.

With the agreement and assistance of Councillor Ian Geldard, town council staff went to the Morrisons store where he works as service manager, to carry out a large shop to pull the packages together.

Town clerk Katherine Hierons said: “This was vitally important as we needed to purchase some 60 of each item, in order to cater for the Solan Warriors, although this was not always possible. For instance, tinned vegetables were in very thin supply.

“Each package contained toilet rolls– yes we did manage to get some, soap, bread, milk, eggs and an assortment of tinned and packaged goods including pasta, sauces, beans, tea and coffee and 3 carrier bags of items were supplied to each household.

Town Mayor Councillor Elizabeth Wood said: “I would like to thank everyone involved personally and on behalf of the Town Council – the town council staff, Natalie Pearson and the resident volunteers she has co-ordinated, Councillors Judith and Ian Machin for their liaison with Mark Solan and assistance on the day, Cllr Ian Geldard for allowing access to Morrisons and Morrisons the company.”

The council is now working with Spennymoor Police and Asda to continue the work and seeking funds from other sources to extend it beyond next week.

Mrs Hierons said: “We will be working with a variety of agencies to access details of those individuals and families who are deemed to be vulnerable to try and ensure there is a spread of people supported.

“I would also like to thank Wetherspoons as they alerted Cllr Gemma Abley to the fact that they were closing earlier this week and had some stock available which would only be ‘binned’ if not taken away. These items were collected and will be used in next week’s project.”

The council also donated £500 to the Foodbank at St Paul’s Church.