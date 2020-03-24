AN opticians has donated high-visibility vests to a primary school in a bid to keep children safe while out and about on busy streets.

Staff at Specsavers, in Beveridge Way, Newton Aycliffe, provided 100 vests to early years and primary school children at Chilton Academy.

The hi-vis jackets will help to keep youngsters at the school – aged three to 11 – safe and visible when they are out on excursions, school trips and group walks.

Tim Mitchison, store manager at Specsavers Newton Aycliffe, said: "We are delighted to have been able to donate 100 hi-vis vests to Chilton Academy and are proud to be doing our part in helping to improve road safety.

"I hope that the vests will help make sure children are visible when they are out on the roads - whether they are on an organised trip or are making their way to and from school, especially during the darker winter nights."

According to road safety charity Brake, someone is killed or injured on a British road every 20 minutes.

Mr Mitchison added: "A lot of accidents which take place on our roads are entirely preventable and eyesight plays a big part in road safety.

"Specsavers is encouraging drivers in Newton Aycliffe to play their part by having regular eye tests to make sure their eyesight is as good as it can be."

