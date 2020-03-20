A SCHOOL has collected and donated Easter eggs to be distributed within the local community this Easter.

Parents of pupils at St Anne’s Primary School, in Bishop Auckland, donated over 70 egg treats for County Durham foodbanks to help those less fortunate.

The eggs were collected by Clair McGregor and Ellie Anderson, of The Angel Trust charity, based in Bishop Auckland.

Mrs McGregor answered questions from the children, and some asked: “Are you angels? Can you fly?”

Ellen Taylor, assistant headteacher, said: “As a faith school we believe that strong links with charities are essential to our children’s development, understanding and sensitivity towards others.

“Our children make us extremely proud everyday with their kindness and as part of our reverse Lent challenge we wanted to give something back to our local community.

“We have worked with The Angel Trust since it started and the idea to collect Easter eggs came from our Nursery Teacher Emily Tonge.

“The Angel Trust is a local charity that supports people in our local community, and we were extremely proud of our children.

“They had some very thoughtful and caring ideas on how to support children who may not have Easter eggs to celebrate this Easter.

“Over the following weeks the children collected over 70 eggs to donate to the local food banks and they were collected by Clair and Ellie from The Angel Trust.”

Imogen Atkinson, aged four, said: “It makes my heart happy to be kind to others.”

Mrs McGregor said: “It was amazing, and it made me smile so much.

“The pupils presented me with a picture they had made, and it read you make our hearts happy.”

On the Angel Trust Facebook page, she said: “We would like to say a big thank you to Chris Conner and all of the parents at St Anne’s Primary School that have donated to our Easter egg appeal today!

“It’s amazing how generous people are being during this time!”

To find out more about the charity, visit Angel Trust on Facebook.