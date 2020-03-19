A SUPERMARKET has raised money and awareness for homelessness.

Tesco in Bishop Auckland has raised a total of £370 for Stonham Housing Association with a cake and teddy bear sale.

John Bailey, community champion at Bishop Auckland Tesco, said: “We raised a fantastic amount and can’t thank our very generous customers enough, and it could not have happened without Kimberley and Claire.

"The donations of cakes, pies, scones and treats were fantastic and the community spirit was great. The funds will mean Stonham will get the things to our homeless which are so urgently needed, so it will make it a little easier for them. Community spirit is alive and kicking here and generosity is such a big thing in our area.”

The cakes were supplied by Kimberley Clark and her sister, Claire.

Mrs Clark said: “The homeless people in our area are sometimes overlooked, so we did this to raise money and awareness. There are a tremendous number of kind and caring people in Bishop Auckland.”