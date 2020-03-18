A SECONDARY school in County Durham has announced it's next step towards operating a normal school day during the Coronavirus pandemic.

From Thursday, March 19, King James I Academy, in Bishop Auckland, will be open only for those in years 10, 11, 12 and 13.

Pupils in years 7, 8 and 9 will be provided with work from subject teachers that can be completed at home.

The school's website also reads: "Thank you for your support through the challenges we have faced in recent days.

"Governors have now made the decision to partially close the school, in order to continue to provide appropriate support for the students attending the Academy and for those at home.

"This is a response to the current levels of student and staff absence.

"We want to continue to support the education of our children, in the best way possible, and we will ensure that work is set for all subjects on a weekly basis, during term time and for the duration of the absence.

"Work will be provided via our Class Charts system, which is accessible to all pupils and parents.

"Work will be set by subject teachers and all students, wherever possible, will be expected to complete this set work.

"It is essential that this work is completed to ensure that your child can progress and we ask parents to support us in ensuring that this is returned to teachers, where requested, via their email address available on the Staff Contact Details page on the school website.

"It would be helpful for parents to agree a timetable with their child / children and to ensure that an appropriate amount of time is dedicated to each subject area.

"For example, pupils will generally study between 9 and 12 subjects, and so an appropriate timetable should be followed which includes all of the subjects studied by your child.

"Should you have any issues, and specifically those with work, please do not hesitate to contact your child’s teacher in the first instance or the Academy via the school email address kingjames@kj1a.com.

"We will ensure that this is checked regularly so that any questions or issues can be addressed as quickly as possible.

"We will also maintain the Academy website and will update you with regard to the reopening of the Academy and with other key information."

For further information, visit the school website kingjames1academy

To contact the school, call 01388 603388, or email kingjames@kj1a.com