A SECONDARY school in County Durham has announced that it will no longer be operating a normal school day for the immediate future due to limited staffing.

From Thursday, March 19, Bishop Barrington School, in Bishop Auckland, will only be open for years 7, 10, and 11, and for the children of those who are employed in the emergency services.

The school's website reads as follows: "We are unable to provide a normal education routine for students in Years 8 and Year 9 from Thursday, March 19 unless parents of these children are employed in the emergency services.

"I will write to you shortly to explain how these students can continue their education at home.

"Years 10 and 11 will follow a normal timetable whilst Year 7 students will have their timetable adapted which will allow us to continue to provide an education.

"Please accept my apologies for the inconvenience this will undoubtedly cause you.

"I do hope you understand that I have not arrived at this decision lightly and these are indeed unprecedented times.

"Please keep in touch with our updates on the school website, Facebook and your individual texts."

To find out more, visit the school's website at bishopbarrington.net/

To contact the school, call 01388 603307, or email bishopbarrington@durhamlearning.net