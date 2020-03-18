YOUNGSTERS were treated to demonstrations and science experiments in celebration of British Science Week.

Children at Greenfield Community College – which has sites in both Shildon and Newton Aycliffe – gave up their own time to explore science in new and innovative ways last week.

This year's British Science week theme was ‘Our Diverse Planet’ and saw a ten-day celebration of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

Events across the UK were organised in the hopes of providing a platform to stimulate and support teachers to encourage STEM activities.

The youngsters were invited to take part in experiments linked to the theme and learnt to identify their own diverse fingerprints, identifying different types and patterns.

They also explored the science of bath bombs and how these could be used as a bath time alternative to products which retail in single use plastic containers. The class also researched the diverse conditions on earth and even designed an Antarctic research station which could support human life of scientists investigating the harsh climate, learning more about science and sustainability.